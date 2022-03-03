Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bionano Genomics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bionano Genomics in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BNGO opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 6,619.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,516,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 7,404,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

