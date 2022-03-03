Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 143.87% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARDX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.24.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $95.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 966.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 771,162 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.