Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

ARDX opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,566.45% and a negative return on equity of 143.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the period. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

