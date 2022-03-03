Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) PT at $28.55

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCRYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €28.00 ($31.46) to €27.50 ($30.90) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Scor from €28.80 ($32.36) to €29.60 ($33.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.05. 10,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. Scor has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.39.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

