Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Target Price at $15.65

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

REVG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in REV Group by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in REV Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 1,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,167. REV Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

