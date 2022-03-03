Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target at $113.36

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.36.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OC traded down $1.79 on Monday, reaching $90.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 663,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

