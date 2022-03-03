Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.74

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.74.
KARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Karooooo stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 16,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Karooooo (Get Rating)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
