Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $45.74

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.74.

KARO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Karooooo stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 16,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,929,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the second quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karooooo by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

