Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $158.93

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,357,575,000 after acquiring an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,148,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,688,186,000 after purchasing an additional 387,423 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,844,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,031,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,200. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average is $142.90. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $125.39 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

