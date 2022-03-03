Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $88.10

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,239 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Incyte by 13.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. Incyte has a 52-week low of $61.91 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.