Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Price Target at $176.82

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 72,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 136.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 586.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.03. 112,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,363. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. Eaton has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.