Brokerages Set CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Target Price at $87.57

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.57.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.45. 1,996,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

