Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the lowest is ($2.21). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($2.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($4.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. 437,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.72. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

