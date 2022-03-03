Brokerages Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) to post $2.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J. M. Smucker.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.70 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $112.40 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.65%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.