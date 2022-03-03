Brokerages Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.27. RCI Hospitality posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Noble Financial began coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $624.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.66%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

