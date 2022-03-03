Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Post $1.06 EPS

Brokerages expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $29.05 on Monday. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $537.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 109,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

