Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JELD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 28,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.38.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

