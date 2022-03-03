Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.27. PepsiCo posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.52. 5,451,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $227.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

