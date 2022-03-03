Brokerages Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Announce $2.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.33. McDonald’s posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.94. 4,479,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.63 and a 200 day moving average of $250.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

