Brokerages Anticipate Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $146.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.00 million and the highest is $149.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $718.58 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $741.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Holley.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLLY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 207,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,302. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Holley has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

