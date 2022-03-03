Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 403,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 92.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.