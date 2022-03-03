Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.44.

BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

