Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.16. Broadwind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $7.44.
BWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
