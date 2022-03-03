Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 203,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,430,460 shares.The stock last traded at $2.19 and had previously closed at $2.51.

BHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

