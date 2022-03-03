Bremer Bank National Association Sells 359 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

