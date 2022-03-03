Bremer Bank National Association Sells 300 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after acquiring an additional 467,927 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after acquiring an additional 408,708 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.20 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

