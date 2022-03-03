Bremer Bank National Association Sells 2,358 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.58.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $163.12 and a 52-week high of $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

