Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $173.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

