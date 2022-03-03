Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 953 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Visa by 2,758.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $210.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $402.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

