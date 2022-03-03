Bremer Bank National Association Makes New $230,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

