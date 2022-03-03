Bremer Bank National Association Has $415,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $326.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.20 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.