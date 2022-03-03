Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 6%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $39.44. Approximately 1,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 441,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

