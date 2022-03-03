Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brambles in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brambles from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

