BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.82.

BOX stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. BOX has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOX by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in BOX by 54.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 23.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

