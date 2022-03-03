Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 496.6% from the January 31st total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

