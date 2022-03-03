Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Botswana Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,502,528 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £8.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile (LON:BOD)
