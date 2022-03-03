Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives $49.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock worth $6,104,891. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after acquiring an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. The company had a trading volume of 401,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,191. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.04.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

