Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BHAGF remained flat at $$249.00 on Thursday. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.00.

Get Bossard alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut Bossard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.