BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises 7.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 52,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

