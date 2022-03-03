Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.23.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$38.08 on Wednesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 259.84%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

