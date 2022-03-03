boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.78

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHOOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

