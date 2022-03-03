Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 886.25 ($11.89).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.73) to GBX 770 ($10.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.55) to GBX 835 ($11.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.74) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 714.50 ($9.59). 266,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,540. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 857.75. Bodycote has a 12-month low of GBX 694 ($9.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

