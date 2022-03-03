Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Boardwalk REIT to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$62.83.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$56.74 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$35.88 and a 12-month high of C$57.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.