BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,487 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 153.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

ABMD opened at $315.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.15. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total value of $1,258,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

