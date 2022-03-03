BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.13% of ExlService worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $468,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.21. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

