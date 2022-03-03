BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.26% of Plains GP worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 227.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,651 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 225.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,065,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Plains GP by 32.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,530,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 620,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plains GP by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,560,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 113,776 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Plains GP Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.