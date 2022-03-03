BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

