BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $189.21 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $134.67 and a 52-week high of $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 12.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,634 shares of company stock worth $20,534,057. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

