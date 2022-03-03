BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.38

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BCPT traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 110.20 ($1.48). 1,937,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,602. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 69 ($0.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.60 ($1.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.96. The company has a market cap of £818.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

