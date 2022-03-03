Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $59.51

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.51 and last traded at $61.38, with a volume of 4170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after buying an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,694,000.

About Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.