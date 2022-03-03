Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Short Interest Up 117.3% in February

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the January 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $6,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $727,000.

Shares of BKEPP opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

