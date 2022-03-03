Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $30.31. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 606 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $600.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.83.
About Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
